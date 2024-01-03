Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.00. 150,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,219. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

