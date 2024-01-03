Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. The stock had a trading volume of 474,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,384. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.85.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

