Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.67. 121,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

