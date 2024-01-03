Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after purchasing an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

Global Payments stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 268,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,344. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

