Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 2,403,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $174.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

