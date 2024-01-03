Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $535.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

