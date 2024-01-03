Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $169.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.63 and a 1-year high of $169.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

