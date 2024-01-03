Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 86,298 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 654.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

