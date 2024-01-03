Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 41,159 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,059,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

