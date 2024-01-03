Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 25,511 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,150 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,096,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

