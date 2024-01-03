Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,556 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 879.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

