Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.