Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS JMUB opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

