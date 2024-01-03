Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 709.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

