Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $542,703,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

