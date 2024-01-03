Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,697,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average of $198.40. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.