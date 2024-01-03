Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.12% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.13.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.