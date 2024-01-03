Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 278.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.