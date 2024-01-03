Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

