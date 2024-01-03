Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,838 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

