Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 82,107 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

