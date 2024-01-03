Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 806,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

AAAU opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

