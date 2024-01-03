Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of PAVE stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
