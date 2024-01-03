Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $71,423,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

