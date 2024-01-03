Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

