Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $428.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average is $158.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

