Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,666 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

