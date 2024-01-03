Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.97 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

