Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.