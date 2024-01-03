Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 39.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 46.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $468.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.54. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

