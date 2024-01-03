Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,318,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

