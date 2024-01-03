Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after buying an additional 1,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

