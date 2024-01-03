Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCX opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

