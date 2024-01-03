Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,459 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.82. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

