Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,637 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

