Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,677 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

