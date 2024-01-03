Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 44,329 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

