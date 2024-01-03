Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

