Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $296.23 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.25. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

