Summit Rock Advisors LP Buys 61,487 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 27.2% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned 0.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $55,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $425,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.92. 181,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,521. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

