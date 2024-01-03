SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. 815,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,800,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

