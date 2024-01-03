Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.63. Sunrun shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1,571,729 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,284 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $33,711.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 307,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,223.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,210 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.