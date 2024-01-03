Synovus Financial’s (SNV) Inline Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “inline” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,677 shares of company stock worth $143,137. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

