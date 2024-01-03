T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

