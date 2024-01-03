Talbot Financial LLC Buys 14,065 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

