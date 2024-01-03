Talbot Financial LLC Buys 812 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,266 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,517,241 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $247.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.03 and a 52-week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

