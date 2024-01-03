Talbot Financial LLC Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Talbot Financial LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.8% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 2.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $580.07 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $591.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.