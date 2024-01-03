Talbot Financial LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

