Talbot Financial LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 31,877 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

Starbucks stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

