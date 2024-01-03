Talbot Financial LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,646,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $650.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.69. The stock has a market cap of $288.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

